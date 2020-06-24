Harvey Guillén on an Empowered Guillermo in 'What We Do In The Shadows' Finale (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

"My name is Guillermo de la Cruz," said the defiant vampire slayer and possible Van Helsing descendant — yes, Guillermo de la Cruz (Harvey Guillén) — after majestically killing a theater full of vampires in the second season finale of FX's What We Do in the Shadows.

For fans of the series, it was a season-long arc for the faithful familiar to vampire Nando (Kayvan Novak), who began developing a thirst and skill for killing vampires that he kept secret from everyone. That secret was revealed during the finale's theater massacre, where Nando and fellow vampires Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) were present.

When he sat down for a virtual interview, Guillén shared how he shot that climactic scene in the finale and how he was actually severely under the weather during the shoot.

He also talked about how he heard from fans who were overjoyed to see Guillermo come into his own (finally!) but also how he stayed faithful to Guillermo's Mexican culture in the episode. Watch the video interview above to find out more and what his hopes are for the show's third season.

What We Do In The Shadows, Season 2, Streaming Now, FX on Hulu