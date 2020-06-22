Cosima Niehaus. Magnus Bane. Paul Stamets and Hugh Culber. Paul Strickland. Nomi Marks. Mulan. Oliver Post.

These are all LGBTQ television characters from the past and present that have made an impact not only in their respective series and storylines, but also on television viewers in the community who want to see reflections of themselves.

How has past representation brought us to where we are now? What does the TV landscape look like today? And where do we need to go next? All these questions will be brought up during a new panel to be held during the virtual [email protected] weekend (July 23-26).

Since there will be no traveling to San Diego due to COVID-19 for this year's Con, you'll only need to make the short trip to your computer or tablet or phone to watch a slew of panels to keep the spirt of the annual festival alive. Along with the previously announced annual Fan Favorites panel with Senior Writer Damian Holbrook, which was recorded last week, TV Guide Magazine will also be hosting a LGBTQ Representation on TV: What's Next panel, which will dig deep into the subject with the help of a panel of esteemed participants - Jamie Chung (Once Upon A Time), Jamie Clayton (Roswell: New Mexico), Wilson Cruz (Star Trek: Discovery), Tatiana Maslany (Perry Mason, Orphan Black), Anthony Rapp (Star Trek: Discovery), J. August Richards (Council of Dads, Angel, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Harry Shum, Jr. (Shadowhunters) and Brian Michael Smith (9-1-1: Lone Star). The panel will be moderated by TV Guide Magazine West Coast Bureau Chief Jim Halterman.

In keeping with the spirit of Comic Con, we need your help by sending in questions on the subject matter and for the participants. Please submit questions you may have for the panel's panelists using the comments section below (keep 'em polite, please) and we'll do our best to include them in the conversation. Thanks for all your help!

The LGBTQ Representation on Television: What's Next? panel will be posted by Comic-Con International over the weekend of July 23-26. More details to come.