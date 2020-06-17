Comic-Con without the Hall H lines and that funky Saturday-afternoon smell? Sign us up!

Thanks to COVID-19, San Diego Comic-Con is going virtual this year with a full slate of pre-taped panels, discussions and other events. Scheduled to go down online during the originally planned dates for the previously canceled Comic-Con, July 22-26, 2020, [email protected] will be free of charge and free of those gamey Saturday crowds that make finding that one Funko Pop! figure an actual endurance challenge.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

And since Comic-Con is one of the best places to celebrate TV, see the stars of your shows and get some inside scoop from them on various panels, TV Guide Magazine is bringing their 11th annual Fan Favorites panel to the virtual event with an array of actors from across the genres. So far, the lineup includes Hale Appleman (The Magicians), Chris Chalk (Gotham, Perry Mason), Robbie Amell (Upload), Kennedy McMann (Nancy Drew), Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: Picard), Richard Harmon and Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows) and Alex Newell (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist).

[Update: Ashleigh Murray of Katy Keene has also been added to the lineup!]

But just because this panel will be filmed in advance to run during the weekend in July, that doesn't mean you, the actual fans, can't be involved in a vital way, just like at the real convention. Taping will be later this week, so we want you to submit questions for the talent on tap to be asked during the panel. Use the comments section below (keep 'em polite) and we'll do our best to include them in the conversation.

Check back here for final scheduling of the panel during [email protected]!