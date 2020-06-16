Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals Her Dream 'DWTS' Partner For Season 29

Kaitlyn Bristowe was completely shocked when Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison offered her a spot on Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, but now that the dust has settled, the 34-year-old is already (at least mentally) prepping for her shot at the Mirror Ball Trophy.

The former Bachelorette star was offered the gig during a look back at her season during the Monday, June 15 episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, and it turns out Kaitlyn truly had no idea it was coming.

"I love surprises. It's hard to surprise me and I honestly just had zero idea, and I love that it caught my genuine reaction. I love that I will always be able to look back on that moment and it was... really, really special,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Joining the cast of DWTS would be exciting for pretty much anyone, but it’s especially exciting for the former dancer who has wanted to compete on the series for years.

In fact, she revealed in the past that Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss blocked her from being cast on the dance competition years ago. Luckily, that's now all water under the bridge.

"I obviously had a few situations with Fleiss where we bumped heads and didn't get along or didn't agree, and I did go through a point where I was super frustrated because these male leads kept getting [to go on DWTS], and I was told I couldn't," Kaitlyn detailed.

"And then I got to a point where I was like, 'You know what? That probably wouldn't have been a great time for me to go on. I just got off [The Bachelorette], don't want to jump into another one. I'll let it go.'"

Though it’s taken her a few years to get the gig, she’s already anticipating her upcoming season and even revealed her “dream partner” is Derek Hough, who no longer serves as a pro on the series (maybe he could come back?). She said current pro partner Gleb Savchenko is also one of her top choices.

View this post on Instagram ACTUAL FOOTAGE FROM AFTER I FOUND OUT IM ON #DWTS A post shared by Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) on Jun 15, 2020 at 8:29pm PDT

"I'll be happy with whoever they partner me with. I just feel like they're all incredible. They have to be to be on that show. So, my [new] dream partner could be just whoever they put me with.”

As for who she’d like to see compete on the show with her, Kaitlyn mentioned CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Saved by the Bell actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

