NBC Fall & Midseason Lineup: When 'This Is Us,' 'Zoey's' & More Return

NBC has joined the rest of the networks in announcing its plans for the 2020-2021 season.

And as NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy notes, "stability" is the key word when looking at its fall 2020 schedule. For the most part, nothing is really changing: This Is Us remains paired with New Amsterdam on Tuesdays, Wednesdays are still One Chicago's night, and Thursdays still have comedies followed by a Law & Order series (now, with an addition).

"Thanks to the ingenuity of our creative teams and our partner studios, NBC has assembled a remarkably stable schedule at a time when stability is called for," Telegdy said in a statement. "With the reopening of the Universal lot for select productions this week, we are confident that our schedule will premiere intact later this fall. We design shows for longevity and this schedule remains a powerful propulsive force for shows to start here and carry on entertaining across generations."

The network also revealed the programming being held for midseason and next summer: new series Mr. Mayor, Kenan, and Young Rock; returning favorites Good Girls and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist; game shows Ellen's Game of Games, Jimmy Fallon's musical That's My Jam, and Small Fortune; and alternative-scripted series True Story.

Check out NBC's fall 2020 schedule below.

Mondays

8:00 p.m.: The Voice

10:00 p.m.: Manifest

Tuesdays

8:00 p.m.: The Voice

9:00 p.m.: This Is Us

10:00 p.m.: New Amsterdam

Wednesdays

8:00 p.m.: Chicago Med

9:00 p.m.: Chicago Fire

10:00 p.m.: Chicago P.D.

Thursdays

8:00 p.m.: Superstore

8:30 p.m.: Brooklyn Nine-Nine

9:00 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU

10:00 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime

Fridays

8:00 p.m.: The Blacklist

9:00 p.m.: Dateline NBC

Saturdays

8:00 p.m.: Dateline Saturday Night Mystery

10:00 p.m.: Saturday Night Live (encores)

Sundays

7:00 p.m.: Football Night in America

8:20 p.m.: NBC Sunday Night Football

New episodes of Manifest, This Is Us, New Amsterdam, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Superstore, Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, The Blacklist, Dateline Saturday Night Mystery, and Saturday Night Live will be available on Peacock.