'The Blacklist' Boss on Liz Choosing Her Devious Mom Over Reddington

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 7 finale of The Blacklist, "The Kazanjian Brothers."]

Wow! The Season 7 finale of The Blacklist was something else.

An animated Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader) and a very unexpected choice made by FBI agent Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone)! We asked executive producer Jon Bokenkamp about Liz’s decision to trust her mother, the noted Soviet spy Katarina Rostova (Laila Robins), over the man who clearly loves and protects her, international criminal turned FBI informant Red Reddington.

Why did Liz make the decision to go side with her mother at the end of the episode?

Jon Bokenkamp: Liz wants answers. She’s wanted answers for seven years now. I think her frustration is understandable and now — for the first time — she has an ally who wants the same thing she wants: the truth. Obviously, we had planned to shoot three more episodes, so we didn’t get to unpack the entire story, but believe me — Katarina has very real and tangible details about Reddington, and we’re going to unpack those early in Season 8.

How does that decision change Liz and/or Red and their relationship going forward?

Well, keep in mind, Reddington isn’t yet aware of this decision by Liz. He doesn’t know she’s sided with her mother. That said, I’m confident he’ll find out in short order. When he does — well, I suppose that puts them opposite sides.

Will there be important changes in what and who we see next season on The Blacklist?

All I should really say about Season 8 is that it’s going to inherit some really big and juicy story moves. Several story points that were meant to close out season seven will now launch season eight, so we’re walking into the writers’ room for season eight with a lot of really great ammunition.