Gwen Stefani Returns to Coach 'The Voice' Season 19 on NBC This Fall

NBC has unveiled its 2020-2021 TV season schedule, which includes new details about Season 19 of hit reality competition series The Voice.

While no exact premiere date has been set, the show is expected to return Mondays and Tuesdays this fall. Along with host Carson Daly, coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton will return ater the show's most recent season. Joining the trio on the panel will be Gwen Stefani, who returns for her fifth season as a coach.

Stefani made her debut on The Voice in Season 7 and returned for Seasons 9, 12, and 17.

In Season 10, Stefani lent her talents as an advisor, but it's been a while since fans last saw her in one of The Voice's iconic red chairs. The former No Doubt front-woman will be filling the spot left vacant by Season 18 Voice newbie Nick Jonas.

Get ready for plenty of shenanigans as the hilarious banter between the coaches is sure to return with full-force, especially considering Stefani and Shelton's off-screen relationship as an engaged couple. Since coronavirus quarantine took effect, the two have appeared in various remote specials to perform their duet, "Nobody But You."

Stay tuned for more details about the show's Season 19 premiere as they become available.

The Voice, Season 19, Coming Fall 2020, Mondays and Tuesdays, NBC