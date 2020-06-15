Kaitlyn Bristowe Accepts Offer to Join 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 29

It’s probably bittersweet for Kaitlyn Bristowe to look back on her Season 11 of The Bachelorette, but there’s no doubt she’ll be looking back fondly on her episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!

While discussing her iconic season during on ABC's retrospective episode on Monday, June 15, Kaitlyn was truly shocked when host Chris Harrison invited her to be a contestant on Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars!

The 34-year-old, who was also joined by her current boyfriend, Jason Tartick, was thrown for a loop when she thought she felt an engagement ring box in Jason’s pocket. It was only his AirPods case, but it did give Chris a nice set-up to ask her about joining DWTS.

“In all seriousness, I do have a very real question for you, Kaitlyn. And this is a question I am so excited to ask you because, well, your life is about to change and I’m not joking,” Chris previews before dropping the bomb.

“Kaitlyn, will you be on the next season of Dancing With the Stars?” he asks as Kaitlyn starts to freak out.

“Are you serious? I’m shaking, oh my God. Chris, I’m going to cry. I feel like this is back to the moment where you told me I was the Bachelorette. That is the last thing I thought in the world you were going to say. I thought you were going to ask me to take over your job.”

“Is that a ‘yes,’ because I need a ‘yes’ or ‘no’,” Chris says before Kaitlyn of course says, “Yes!”

This invitation has been a long time coming — Kaitlyn had been vocal in the past about wanting to do DWTS after her season of The Bachelorette, but at the time, she was told she couldn’t do the ABC dance competition by Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss.

This caused a lot of drama between Kaitlyn and Bachelor producers over the years when many of her fellow franchise alums were allowed to compete in the series, from her own runner-up Nick Viall to most recent Bachelorette star Hannah Brown. But it looks like she’ll finally get her chance to compete for that Mirror Ball Trophy!

Are you excited to watch Kaitlyn on DWTS this fall? Let us know what you think in the comments below!