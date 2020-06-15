'Bachelorette': Nick Viall & Kaitlyn Bristowe Reflect on 'Failed' Proposal

Nick Viall is no stranger to being the runner-up on The Bachelorette, and while we’re sure he’s moved on from his past failed on-screen relationships, it looks like he’s going to have to relive one of them tonight!

The Monday, June 15 episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever will look back on the iconic Bachelorette season that was Kaitlyn Bristowe’s. While it was a season for the ages, it does however include the awkward moment in which Nick attempts to propose to Kaitlyn.

Instead of picking Nick, Kaitlyn chooses Shawn Booth instead, whom she was engaged to for three years before the couple called it quits in late 2018.

Despite being blindsided, Nick reflected on his time on Kaitlyn’s season in anticipation of tonight’s episode and shared a post to Instagram on Sunday, June 14.



“It was like waving at someone who’s waving at the person behind… but million times worse,” he wrote about his failed proposal.

“TBH I look back on this time of my life and have nothing but positive memories. I just didn’t think ABC would make us relive the entire failed proposal tomorrow night.”

He continued, “It really was a season for the ages. You never know how you view things as time passes. Glad to be able to call KB a good friend!”

Kaitlyn chimed in, seeming to share his feelings. "WHY DIDN'T YOU PUSH ME IN THE POOL?" she wrote in the comments. "Also, so glad we are friends now too."

Shawn also reacted to Nick's post in the comments, writing "Well said, 'other guy,'" alongside a smirking emoji, referring to the moniker he gave Nick during the season.

Prior to appearing on Kaitlyn’s season, Nick was also the runner-up on Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette. He then went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise and became the Season 21 Bachelor, where he ended up proposing to Vanessa Grimaldi. However, they called it quits on their relationship less than a year later.