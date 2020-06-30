'Greenleaf': Could Lady Mae & James Start Over With Mavis' Nightclub? (VIDEO)

The plot thickens on OWN's family drama Greenleaf, as the family continues to struggle with losing their Cavalry Fellowship World Ministries to Harmony and Hope. But it be wrong to count out the Greenleafs so soon — they do have the good Lord on their side, after all! (And the viewers are on the Greenleafs' side too, as June 23's Season 5 season premiere brought in 1.9 million viewers and ranked as Tuesday's top cable program in OWN's key demo of women 25-54.)

In the Tuesday, June 30 episode, the family does have to come to terms with their collective and individual futures and one way that Lady Mae Greenleaf (Lynn Whitfield) and Bishop James Greenleaf (Keith David) do that is by looking over the now-closed nightclub owned by Mae's sister, Mavis (recurring guest star Oprah Winfrey). Of course, given the tenuous relationship between the sisters, it's no surprise Mae is skeptical about them being able to start over.

For now, check out the exclusive sneak peek above to hear firsthand just what Mae thinks about her sister and her nightclub. And keep your fingers crossed that we'll see Winfrey before the series wraps for good!

Greenleaf, Tuesdays, 9/8c, OWN