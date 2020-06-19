'Greenleaf': Lynn Whitfield on Oprah's Possible Return... and a Lady Mae Spinoff? (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

News of the fifth season of Greenleaf being its last hit fans hard... until a sort-of reprieve came when OWN announced the network has a mystery spinoff in the works. Apparently, the new series will continue someone's journey beyond Greenleaf — we're just not sure who yet.

We'll leave the ultimate decision to executive producer Oprah Winfrey (who recurs as Mavis McCready on the drama) and Greenleaf creator Craig Wright. But during our recent chat with star Lynn Whitfield, who slays in every episode as matriarch Lady Mae Greenleaf, we threw out the idea of a spinoff titled Mae! (yes, exclamation point included).

But while we wait to hear more on that new series, Season 5 kicks off on Tuesday, June 23, and we had a lot to ask Ms. Whitfield about ahead of the premiere. Are Lady Mae and ex-husband Bishop James Greenleaf (Keith David) heading towards reconciliation? What kind of moral lines will the family cross to regain control of their church from those dastardly Harmony & Hope folks, led by duplicitous Bob Whitemore (Beau Bridges)? And, of course, will we see Winfrey return to spar with her on-screen sister?

Check out the interview above for Whitfield's response!

Greenleaf, Season 5 Premiere, Tuesday, June 23, 9/8c, OWN