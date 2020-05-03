OWN's 'Greenleaf' Season 5 to Be Its Last — Watch the New Trailer (VIDEO)

Let us pray because the faith-driven Greenleaf family on OWN's Greenleaf is going to need everything in their power to steal back their beloved Calvary church from the manipulative Bob Whitmore (Beau Bridges) and the Harmony and Hope Ministries. And now the clock is ticking even faster for the family as the network announced today that the drama will be ending after its upcoming Season 5.

The Lionsgate series — which won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Drama Series this year, as well as back to back wins (in 2019 and 2020) for star Lynn Whitfield (Lady Mae Greenleaf) in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama category — comes from writer/executive producer Craig Wright (Lost, Six Feet Under) and executive producers Clement Virgo (The Book of Negroes) and Oprah Winfrey, who also has a recurring role of Lady Mae's sister, Mavis.

Greenleaf stars Merle Dandridge (Grace Greenleaf), Keith David (Bishop James Greenleaf), Whitfield, Kim Hawthorne (Kerissa Greenleaf), Lamman Rucker (Jacob Greenleaf), and Deborah Joy Winans (Charity Greenleaf-Satterjee), and is set to premiere its fifth and final season in June on OWN. The previous four seasons are available to stream on Netflix.

Check out the trailer above!

Greenleaf, Season 5 Premiere, June, OWN