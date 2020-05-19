OWN Announces 'Greenleaf' Final Season Premiere Date & Spinoff

"Never lose faith."

That certainly comes to mind with all of the Greenleaf news OWN announced on Tuesday, May 19. First, the series, which explores the world of the titular family and its Memphis megachurch (including its scandalous secrets and lies), returns for its fifth and final season on Tuesday, June 23, at 9/8c. (Executive producer Craig Wright always saw the series ending with Season 5.)

Watch the teaser below to see relationship troubles, concerns for the church, the family, and more. Will the church be torn down? Will the Greenleafs stick together or will secrets break them apart? Hold on to that "never lose faith."

The series stars Merle Dandridge (Grace Greenleaf), Keith David (Bishop James Greenleaf), Lynn Whitfield (Lady Mae Greenleaf), Kim Hawthorne (Kerissa Greenleaf), Lamman Rucker (Jacob Greenleaf), and Deborah Joy Winans (Charity Greenleaf-Satterjee).

Never lose faith. #Greenleaf returns Tuesday, June 23 at 9|8c. pic.twitter.com/Tug1G5KsGB — Greenleaf OWN (@GreenleafOWN) May 19, 2020

"Never lose faith" is also at the center of the announcement for the spinoff in development by OWN and Lionsgate. "Prayers have been answered," the teaser (below) reveals. "Let the church say amen!"

Joining Wright as EPs on Greenleaf are Oprah Winfrey, Clement Virgo, and Kriss Turner Towner.

Greenleaf, Fifth and Final Season Premiere, Tuesday, June 23, 9/8c, OWN