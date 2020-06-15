'Roswell, New Mexico' Finale: Watch the Aftermath of the Attack on CrashCon (VIDEO)

Everything's going up in flames on Roswell, New Mexico.

The Season 2 finale picks up right where "Crash Into Me" left off, with everyone at CrashCon in serious danger as a fire rages around the alien device—and Isobel (Lily Cowles) is trying her hardest to hold the flames back with her powers in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek. Will Liz's (Jeanine Mason) solution work? They're running out of time.

Meanwhile, Liz left her sister Rosa (Amber Midthunder) to perform CPR on Max (Nathan Dean), who used his powers on Flint Manes (Kiowa Gordon) and collapsed, Charlie (Jamie Clayton) is still handcuffed to a radiator in the middle of a fire (but help may be coming!), and Max and Flint aren't the only ones in need of some serious medical attention.

Watch the clip above to see just how dire the situation is for everyone.

In "Mr. Jones," Liz realizes she can't save everyone she loves after the threat at CrashCon, and with Max in danger, she and Isobel make a heart-wrenching choice. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) remains caught up in the conflict between Jesse (Trevor St. John) and his son Alex (Tyler Blackburn). Plus, Maria's (Heather Hemmens) life hangs in the balance, and Kyle (Michael Trevino) is faced with a moral dilemma when the enemy needs medical attention.

Roswell, New Mexico, Mondays, 9/8c, The CW