'Prehistoric Road Trip' Takes Viewers Through America's Fossil Country

Join host Emily Graslie, chief curiosity correspondent at Chicago’s Field Museum and creator of popular YouTube series The Brain Scoop, for a summer road trip through the heart of America’s Fossil Country.

The new three-part series, Prehistoric Road Trip, will air Wednesdays, June 17 through July 1 on PBS.

The series explores prehistoric life across the Western U.S in search for mysterious creatures and bizarre ecosystems that have shaped Earth as we know it. Emily Graslie will serve as our guide for thousands of miles to visit some of the most active and dynamic fossil sites in the world.

Revealing the amazing wonders preserved beneath our feet, the series combines science, culture, and history for an unforgettable expedition through hundreds of millions of years.

In the series, Emily hits the road, heading to the heart of America’s fossil country, the Northern Great Plains, for a fun and fascinating journey to explore 2.5 billion years of our planet’s history.

Crossing the Dakotas, Montana, Nebraska, and Wyoming, she examines the fossils of diverse prehistoric creatures and plants and introduces some of the people who helped bring these ancient discoveries to light.

Each episode turns back the pages of the past to examine different eras along Earth’s geologic timeline, focusing on the geology, ecology, and environment.

On this immersive adventure, Graslie uncovers and discovers the history of North American dinosaurs and other fascinating prehistoric creatures, including ancient fishes, mammoths, and early mammals.

Filmed using state-of-the-art drone technology and featuring dynamic illustration graphics, the series brings this now-extinct world to life.

“I am thrilled that I get to share my love of nature, history, paleontology, and – in general – really old, really dead stuff with the PBS audience,” said Graslie. “And this is an incredible opportunity for me to revisit my home state of South Dakota, where I grew up exploring the great outdoors as a kid.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Prehistoric Road Trip, Premiere, Wednesday, June 17, 10/9c, PBS (Check your local listings)