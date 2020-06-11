Starz Renews Monica Raymund's 'Hightown' for Season 2

If you've been enjoying the gritty crime and characters of Hightown, you're in luck.

Starz has renewed the drama starring Monica Raymund for a second season after it set a new record for series premiere viewership across Starz OTT platforms globally.

"Rebecca, Gary and Jerry delivered an elevated and well-executed drama that embodies all the hallmarks of a STARZ premium series with its dynamic, edgy storytelling, multicultural cast and female leadership both in front of and behind the camera," Christina Davis, president of original programming, said. "Audiences are already deeply engaged with these flawed and complex characters and in a second season we will continue to dive deeper into the relationships between them amidst the shifting tides on the Cape."

The series was created by Rebecca Cutter, who serves as executive producer with Gary Lennon, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, and Ellen H. Schwartz. It is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Lionsgate Television.

Hightown follows Raymund's Jackie Quiñones, a hard-partying National Marine Fisheries Service agent who stumbles across a body on the beach. She then begins to investigate what happened to the latest victim of Cape Cod's opioid epidemic as she takes steps towards becoming sober.

As Cutter told TV Insider, she revealed who did it because she "wanted to be able to tell really rich character stories, and if you're hiding the identity of the killer, it's hard to get to know those people."

The drama also stars James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Shane Harper, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond, and Dohn Norwood.

Hightown, Sundays, 8/7c, Starz