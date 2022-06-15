‘Hightown’ Season 3 Adds Garret Dillahunt, Jeanine Serralles & More

Hightown has added six new recurring characters to shake things up in Season 3.

Garret Dillahunt, Jeanine Serralles, Kaya Rosenthal, Michael Drayer, Ellie Barone, and Taja V. Simpson have all joined the cast in recurring roles. Hightown Season 3 is currently in production.

Dillahunt will play Shane Frawley, a charismatic and charming gangster from South Boston who owns a slew of legitimate businesses across Massachusetts. His plans to take the Cape by storm are far from legit, and he’ll be a massive thorn in Osito’s (Atkins Estimond) side. Serralles’ Rachel is a lonely woman who lives with her grandmother and has found comfort in writing letters to prisoners. That sends her down a dangerous path.

Rosenthal’s Sarah is a rookie cop part of Ray’s (James Badge Dale) unit on an undercover assignment with great instincts. The thoroughly modern millennial will put Ray in his place. Drayer’s Owen Frawley is Shane’s nephew who was kicked off the Red Sox farm team for blatant steroid abuse and casual violence. The vicious, funny, reckless drug dealer is an all-around loose cannon whose bad behavior is enabled by his uncle.

See Also 3 Crime Shows to Stream on Amazon Prime Video & IMDb TV Catch up on a Starz drama going into its second season and rewatch two old favorites.

Barone plays Veronica, a tough working girl who’s mysteriously gone missing and becomes Jackie’s (Monica Raymund) latest obsession. Simpson’s Janelle, the no-nonsense physical therapist at the prison, can handle everything the prisoners throw her way. And while she’s kept her guard up for years, she’s fallen for a prisoner, Osito.

The series also stars Riley Voelkel, Amaury Nolasco, and Dohn Norwood. It is created and executive produced by Rebecca Cutter with Gary Lennon executive producing with Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed from Jerry Bruckheimer TV. Ellen H. Schwartz also serves as executive producer.

Hightown, Season 3, TBA, Starz