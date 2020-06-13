'Timeless Love': Rachel Skarsten & Brant Daugherty Star in Dreamy Romance (VIDEO)

Megan (Rachel Skarsten) seems to have the perfect life: a loving relationship with a wonderful husband, Thomas (Brant Daugherty), and two adorable children ... then, she wakes up.

The romantic movie Timeless Love premieres Sunday, June 14 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

When she finds herself in the hospital, coming out of a coma, Megan discovers she is not married and never has been. Thomas and the children don’t seem to exist.

Her parents worry about her and Megan struggles to let go of the reality she dreamed of.

When she moves on and gets a new job, she meets her new boss and it is Thomas himself. But he doesn’t know her at all. Megan still has all her memories of Thomas and she can’t let go of the man she loves.

She just has to help him fall in love with her, again, for the first time.

Timeless Love, Premiere, Sunday, June 14 at 9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries