'Blindspot': Weller Gets an Unwanted Blast From the Past (VIDEO)

Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) is in some serious trouble in Thursday's episode of Blindspot.

If you were worried when Ivy Sands (Julee Cerda), the mercenary Big Bad Madeline Burke (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) hired to find the team on the run, got her hands on Weller at the end of the last episode, you were right to be. As TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek of "Head Games" shows, he's about to be haunted by at least one ghost from the past.

"How bad do these drugs get?" Weller, tied to a chair and hooked up to an IV, asks the guard near the door of the room where he's being held captive. "What am I going to see? Snakes? Spiders?"

"I don't think she wants to talk to you," someone says, stepping out of the shadows. Watch the clip above to see who it is.

While Weller's dealing with hallucinations in this week's episode, his wife, Jane (Jaimie Alexander), isn't having that much of an easier time. Her own fight against a mercenary left her with a gunshot wound. Plus, as the logline teases, the team has to try to save both Weller and Jane "while maintaining the secrecy of their hidden base."

