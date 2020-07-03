Will Abigail & Donovan Break the Curse Keeping Them Apart on 'Good Witch'?

Hallmark's feel-good dramedy, Good Witch, has provided its usual soothing balm in Season 6. But all has not been entirely tranquil in the idyllic town of Middleton, where local businesswoman Cassie Nightingale (Catherine Bell, below) uses her uncanny intuition to help friends and guests of her B&B on a weekly basis.

Cassie's cousin Abigail (Sarah Power), who has her own touch of mysticism, has been plagued by a centuries-old curse that may be keeping her from finding true love with her boyfriend Donovan (Marc Bendavid, above, with Power).

"It's caused problems," Power explains. But, she says, "It has bonded them and accelerated their relationship faster than if they didn't have this major thing to overcome."

After splitting up briefly, the couple is back together just in time for the season finale. They enlist their friends and family to find the missing diamond that could finally break the curse when reunited with the enchanted ruby and emerald that have been knocking around town since Season 5.

Power, however, isn't convinced Abigail shouldn't just take the rocks she has and run. "There's lots of fish in the sea," she says with a laugh. "They're very big jewels. You'd have a nice life."

Good Witch, Season 6 Finale, Sunday, July 5, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel