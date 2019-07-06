Why You Should Be Watching 'Good Witch' Season 4 on Netflix

Hallmark junkies, rejoice!

Season 4 of Good Witch, the network's fan-favorite series about benevolent enchantress Cassie Nightingale (JAG's Catherine Bell), who runs a bed and breakfast in the quaint town of Middleton, has arrived on Netflix with bells on. Wedding bells, that is.

The events of this installment lead up to Cassie's marriage to local doc Sam Radford (Desperate Housewives' James Denton). But as most brides-to-be know, not everything goes smoothly — even for a woman with magical powers.

"There [are] some ups and downs with finding the right venue, the right dress, and music," notes Bell, "and sometimes things can throw off the best-laid plans."

