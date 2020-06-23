3 Reasons to Watch Venus Williams & Rob Gronkowski on CBS' 'Game On!'

"What was I thinking?" quips tennis great Venus Williams of joining the wacky new reality competition series Game On!.

She and NFL star Rob Gronkowski captain two teams that take on over-the-top challenges like human Foosball or performing at halftime alongside the Laker Girls.

Filling out each side: a comedian (Magnum P.I.'s Bobby Lee on Team Gronk, Ian Karmel on Team Venus) and a celebrity guest (June 24, Veep's Tony Hale and Saturday Night Live alum Bobby Moynihan). What does Game On! have going for it? Read on.

See Also Rob Gronkowski & Venus Williams Face Off in CBS' 'Game On!' (VIDEO) Keegan-Michael Key hosts an unpredictable show where elite athletes and comedians get their game face on for the most outrageous challenges.

1. COMPETITIVENESS

He's won three Super Bowls; she's a five-time Wimbledon champ. So they retain their edge even though the only prize is not having to "Take the L" (Loss) and perform a punishment, like eating silkworms. "It's in our nature to have that drive on the court, the football field or 30 feet in the air," Williams says. Gronk agrees his opponent doesn't have "an ounce of quit" in her, but adds, "I always play to win."

2. COURAGE

Gronkowski shows no fear on the field — but doing rollovers in a World War II–style fighter plane for the June 3 episode left him both awestruck and queasy. "I've never competed going that fast, that high off the ground," he says. "Not to mention, I don't think the seat was built for a guy my size!" For Williams, she discovers — and faces — acrophobia in this week's episode when doing sit-ups while suspended upside down in the studio rafters.

3. COMEDY

Laughs are very much a part of the show's DNA. Gronk's funniest moment is the July 1 Human Darts Challenge: "I can't [forget] the image of Bobby Lee flying across the stage with a dart on his head!" Williams' pick is a special June 17 sports routine by her fellow captain: "If football doesn't work out [for Gronkowski]," she says, "he could have a future as a rhythmic gymnast!"

Game On!, Wednesdays, 8/7c, CBS