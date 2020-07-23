Wednesday TV Ratings: ABC's 'United We Fall' Dips Slightly From Debut

ABC may have another comedy hit on their hands with their latest sitcom, United We Fall. The Will Sasso-Christina Vidal-Jane Curtin series won the night in the 18-49 demo in the Wednesday, July 22 primetime broadcast schedule. Though it did slip a tad from last week's premiere episode (0.6 rating, 4.2 million total viewers), it still managed to win its time slot and came in second for the night in total viewers (edged out by a rerun of NBC's Chicago P.D. with 3.8 million viewers).

The other One Chicago shows — Chicago Med and Chicago Fire — still performed strong with Med coming in second in total viewers in the 8 p.m. time slot and tied for second in 18-49 with a 0.4 rating. Fire easily won the 9 o'clock hour in total viewers, besting CBS's Game On! original and a rerun of ABC's The Conners and tying for first place in the 18-49 demo.

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, July 22, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):