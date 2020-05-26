Rob Gronkowski & Venus Williams Face Off in CBS' 'Game On!' (VIDEO)

The BAFTA-winning U.K. series finds its U.S. version in CBS' new series Game On!, hosted by writer and producer Keegan-Michael Key and celebrating the entertainment of sports. The premiere episode of this comedic sports challenge game show airs Wednesday, May 27.

Game On! pits two teams of three, captained by tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams and Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, alongside comedians Bobby Lee and Ian Karmel and rotating sports stars, comedians and celebrities, against each other in over-the-top physical challenges, absurd trivia and epic field competitions.

In the first episode, celebrity guests Gabriel Iglesias joins Team Gronk and J.R. Smith joins Team Venus, as the teams compete in outrageous challenges.

The elite athletes go head to head in epic contests, including kicking a field goal at the Colosseum during an L.A. Rams game, a battle of strength against the strongest man in the world and a soccer drill with musicians Mark McGrath, Coolio and Macy Gray.

Game On!, Series Premiere, Wednesday, May 27, 8/7c, CBS