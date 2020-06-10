'Days of Our Lives' Star Judi Evans Almost Had Her Legs Amputated Due to COVID-19

Days of Our Lives fans may know Judi Evans for her roles as Adrienne Kiriakis and Bonnie Lockhart, but the star is making headlines following her coronavirus diagnosis.

The actress, a staple on the long-running soap since 1986, has been in the hospital for a few weeks now as her rep revealed on Facebook, that she was diagnosed with COVID-19 during an unrelated stay at the healthcare facility.

According to Evans' rep, she contracted COVID-19 while at the facility and had "what is known as the COVID blood clots in her legs and she nearly had both legs amputated on two different occasions. She had mild symptoms — fever, aches, a cough and the blood clots. On top of everything, when she went into surgery on one of her legs, they forgot to numb the leg and cut into her leg while she was fully conscious with no numbing of the area!"

The post, shared on Monday, June 8, revealed the actress is "in good spirits and back to Judi 'humor' despite all these spiraling turn of events. She has said she appreciates all the prayers for her and they've helped her mentally, physically and spiritually! She just wants to continue to test negative on COVID19 before she can go home and get the rest she so needs."

Since this reveal, Evans appeared on Good Morning America, sharing her story of testing positive. It turns out that Evans had been in the hospital following a horse riding accident that resulted in multiple broken bones. See the clip below:

As the country reopens, COVID-19 cases spike in at least 20 states. @mattgutmanABC reports from Arizona. https://t.co/T2Su04LFCT pic.twitter.com/WmA7AD0avm — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 9, 2020

The star's rep also shared a photo of her via Facebook as she held up a sign. "Thank You!! Your love and prayers and support have meant the world to me," it reads.

As production on Days of Our Lives remains shut down due to coronavirus concerns, it's unclear when fans are likely to see Evans return.

