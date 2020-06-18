Bette Midler Shines as 'Bulldog' Hadassah Gold in 'The Politician' Season 2

She's the wind beneath the wings of one New York state senator.

Season 2 of Ryan Murphy's satire The Politician puts Bette Midler front and center as Hadassah Gold, the fierce chief of staff to incumbent Dede Standish (Judith Light).

As Standish fends off a primary challenge from persistent NYU student Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), Gold acts as her boss' "bulldog," says executive producer Ian Brennan.

Whether or not she stays loyal remains to be seen. According to Brennan, sneaky Hobart "plants the seed" in Gold's mind that Standish doesn't deserve the political operative.

"Hadassah begins to contemplate if she's wasted her life on [this] woman," he continues. "She herself has ambitions that she neglected for the sake of someone else."

Brennan praises the 74-year-old Midler's comedic talent ("hysterical") as well as her impressive physical agility: "She can run in heels!"

The Politician, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, June 19, Netflix