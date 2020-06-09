MTV Cuts Ties With 'The Challenge's Dee Nguyen Over 'Offensive' Black Lives Matter Tweets

MTV's The Challenge has cut ties with one of its contestants.

"As a result of Dee Nguyen's offensive comments on the Black Lives Matter movement, we have severed ties with her," reads a statement posted to the reality competition series' official Twitter account. "Out of respect for our Challengers, we'll air our season as planned. We strongly condemn systemic racism and stand with those raising their voices against injustice."

Nguyen is one of the competitors in the current season of the series, Total Madness.

In a now-deleted tweet, Nguyen wrote, "Idk why some of u think I'm anti [Black Lives Matter]. I've been saying that since the day I lost my virginity."

"This is not how you support BLM," Nguyen's Challenge costar Bayleigh Dayton wrote alongside screenshots of her recent posts. "I'm disgusted and disappointed. ... This is life or death for us. Posting for clout about the death of black people? Shame on you."

In other since-deleted tweets, Nguyen denied "posting for clout" and argued against Dayton's request that she remove her from her Twitter banner. "Apologize and take responsibility like an adult," Dayton wrote regarding Nguyen's comments.

THIS IS NOT HOW YOU SUPPORT BLM. I’m disgusted and disappointed. THIS IS NOT A TREND. THIS IS LIFE OR DEATH FOR US. Posting for clout about the death of black people? Shame on you @deenguyenMTV pic.twitter.com/pAw4KQKy30 — Bayleigh Dayton (@BayleighDaily) June 7, 2020

Yo you’re lame for this. Apologize and take responsibility like and ADULT. — Bayleigh Dayton (@BayleighDaily) June 7, 2020

Friend ? Did you call me and say “hey girl I support you, I stand with you. I’m sorry your people are dying” yet I need to call you & confirm if your racist tweets come from a good place STFU Dee. Wow you really hurt everyone you come across. — Bayleigh Dayton (@BayleighDaily) June 7, 2020

Dayton's husband, fellow Challenge competitor Chris "Swaggy C" Williams, also spoke up in a thread on Twitter. "Dee acts like a villain on social media then calls every cast member crying her eyes out every day saying she's struggling & the fans hate her and she has to 'play the part of a bitch,'" he wrote, calling her the "fakest person on the cast by far." "If you support Dee, you're a clown. She's a culture appropriator," he concluded. Read the entire thread here.

Dee acts like a villain on social media then calls every cast member crying her eyes out EVERY DAY saying she’s struggling & the fans hate her and she has to “play the part of a bitch.” Fakest person on the cast by far. Does everything for clout. A THREAD. — SWAGGY C (@SwaggyCTV) June 7, 2020

I’ma chill right now, but next time - don’t piss me off, don’t talk about my wife, and don’t you dare use BLM for clout. “People die everyday.”

“Been BLM since I lost my virginity.” If you support Dee, you’re a clown. She’s a culture appropriator. Peace Twitter. — SWAGGY C (@SwaggyCTV) June 7, 2020

Nguyen later posted an apology on Twitter for her "insensitive tweet."

"I was being defensive and not speaking from my heart," she wrote. "But there's no excuse. I also want to extend an apology to Bayleigh and Swaggy—who are my cast mates and deserve my respect and compassion." She shared a longer message following MTV's statement cutting ties with her. Read it below.