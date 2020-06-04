Sneak Peek at Yvonne Orji's Comedy Special 'Momma, I Made It!' (VIDEO)

Rick and Christina Gables
Yvonne Orji
HBO

Comedian and actress Yvonne Orji celebrates her Nigerian-American upbringing in her first hour-long HBO comedy special, Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!, premiering Saturday, June 6 on HBO.

The 36-year-old performer is filmed before a studio audience during her live stand-up at the Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C.

HBO YVONNE ORJI MOMMA I MADE IT ONSTAGE

Baffo/HBO

Interspersed with vibrant, personal footage shot in Nigeria, Yvonne’s native home, during a milestone trip in early January, the show takes an intimate, hilarious look at what being Nigerian-American means to Yvonne – from her international haggling addiction and having her phone tapped by her parents as a kid, to the fine line between cursing people out and putting curses on them.

HBO YVONNE ORJI MOMMA I MADE IT ONSTAGE

Jessica Dao/HBO

Yvonne Orji is best known for her role as Molly on HBO’s Insecure. Her film credits include Night School.

Also, she co-hosts the critically acclaimed podcast Jesus and Jollof.

Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! Premiere, Saturday, June 6, 10/9c, HBO