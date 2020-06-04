Sneak Peek at Yvonne Orji's Comedy Special 'Momma, I Made It!' (VIDEO)

Comedian and actress Yvonne Orji celebrates her Nigerian-American upbringing in her first hour-long HBO comedy special, Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!, premiering Saturday, June 6 on HBO.

The 36-year-old performer is filmed before a studio audience during her live stand-up at the Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C.

Interspersed with vibrant, personal footage shot in Nigeria, Yvonne’s native home, during a milestone trip in early January, the show takes an intimate, hilarious look at what being Nigerian-American means to Yvonne – from her international haggling addiction and having her phone tapped by her parents as a kid, to the fine line between cursing people out and putting curses on them.

Yvonne Orji is best known for her role as Molly on HBO’s Insecure. Her film credits include Night School.

Also, she co-hosts the critically acclaimed podcast Jesus and Jollof.

Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! Premiere, Saturday, June 6, 10/9c, HBO