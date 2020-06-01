See Dan Levy, Natasha Leggero, John Mulaney & More on 'House Hunters: Comedians on Couches' (VIDEO)

Fans who miss televised live events and the pithy professional commentary that comes with them can now look to HGTV to fill that void with its new series House Hunters: Comedians on Couches (fka House Hunters: LOL). This is a four-night, star-studded special event from Tuesday, June 2, through Friday, June 5 on HGTV.

Popular series, House Hunters, gets a fun new twist when seven popular comedians deliver hilarious, no holds barred, color commentary on classic episodes of the hit series. Together via videoconference, the entertainers will call out the victories and agonizing defeats caused by paint colors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and open concept spaces.

The celebrity lineup is led by Dan Levy and Natasha Leggero and features their comedian friends Whitney Cummings, Eliot Glazer, John Mulaney, Chris Redd, and J.B. Smoove.

This comedic fun on the couch supports a good cause. While watching House Hunters: Comedians on Couches, HGTV fans are encouraged to join the fight against childhood hunger and provide meals to kids in need during COVID-19 and beyond by texting a donation to Turn Up: Fight Hunger. Viewers can text HUNGRY to 707070 to make a secure donation.

House Hunters: Comedians on Couches, Tuesday, June 2 - Friday, June 5, 10/9c, HGTV