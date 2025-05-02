HGTV Viewers Want to See the Return of Classic Shows

HGTV viewers are making their voices heard when it comes to the network’s current line-up, with many asking for the return of classic shows such as Design on a Dime, Curb Appeal, and Gardening by the Yard.

The demand for “Old HGTV” came after HouseBeautiful.com shared a Facebook post remembering some beloved HGTV stars who have passed away, including Interiors by Design host Chris Madden, House Hunters narrator Suzanne Whang, and Design Rivals star Chris Hyndman.

This post had HGTV fans feeling nostalgic, and many of them flooded the comments with memories of old favorites, with some arguing the network should revive these shows rather than more programs about “lottery winners” and “flippin’ houses.”

“HGTV needs to bring back shows with people like Carol Duvall and Eduardo Xol. Design on a dime, Curb appeal, Gardening by the yard!!! While enjoyable to watch an $800,000 home become a $1,000,000 home, it’s not relatable to the middle class or those who originally watched this channel to learn how to rehab our house OURSELVES!! Please for God sakes, bring these shows back HGTV,” wrote one commenter.

Design on a Dime, usually hosted by Casey Noble, aired from 2003 to 2013 and followed a design team demonstrating how problem areas can be revitalized on a budget of only $1,000.

“Bring back [Candice Olson], Vern Yip and all the Yard Crasher, Kitchen Crasher-type programs,” said another. “Done with the lottery winners and what $300,000 can buy you in Europe. We want something we can put together/ideas to use in our lives.”

“Yes, I am flippin’ tired of flippin’ shows…..wish they would get back to their roots!! Gardening and Decorating,” said another.

Another added, “Miss the old shows. Now they are all building and renovating. I miss the decorating shows!”

“So many shows with basically the same format, just different personalities,” said one user. “Couldn’t stand listening to the reveal cries of ‘oh my God’ one more time.”

“Room by Room usually featured a project the viewer could complete,” another added. “So tired of [taking] the whole house down to the studs and relocating rooms. Why can’t there be a couple of redecorating rather than remodeling shows?”

Room by Room saw hosts Shari Hiller and Matt Fox introduce their audience to many practical, inexpensive decorating ideas for every room in the house. It aired from 1994 to 2007.

“I miss the decorating shows. I like those better than remodeling,” wrote another.

As has been said before, many fans miss HGTV’s focus on gardening shows. “They might as well take the garden out of their name,” one commenter wrote. “Truly disappointed in the direction they went. Too many home renovation and way too many house hunting shows.”

“They don’t have garden shows anymore, always enjoyed them,” said another.

“Yes need more garden!” added another.

Gardening by the Yard was hosted by Paul James and was described as being for people who want their yards to look great but don’t have time to spend on them. The show aired from 1996 to 2009.

Do you miss the old HGTV shows? Which shows would you like to see return? Let us know in the comments below.