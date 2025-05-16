Michelle Obama Talks About Her Love for HGTV & Reveals Her Favorite Show

Former first lady Michelle Obama has professed her love for HGTV, revealing that the network is her go-to when she wants to disconnect from the world.

On the latest episode of Good Hang with Amy Poehler, Michelle was asked what she likes to watch for fun. “My version of golf to Barack [Obama], because he’s got golf on all the time, is HGTV,” the best-selling author revealed.

“I love HGTV, let’s talk about it,” Poehler said.

Michelle quickly name-checked her favorite as House Hunters, stating, “There’s something so soothing about the arc of that. You know? We just like looking at people’s houses.”

Poehler agreed, adding, “You’re at the bottom of house mountain—it could be any house.”

Michelle then had a question of her own, asking the Parks and Recreation star, “Do you prefer when the budget is a low-budget house or a high-budget house? Because sometimes I feel a way, especially House Hunters International.”

“I’m obsessed with House Hunters International,” Phoehler replied. “First of all, every place looks so… ‘I’m like, wow, you can get that for that money?’ I’m always so blown away… like, ‘Should I move to Morocco?'”

“And don’t you like the way people have such high expectations with a low budget?” Michelle added. “Like, ‘these aren’t marble,’ but you want to pay $100 a month… I love it though.”

The two women also agreed they prefer seeing people on House Hunters who slowly come to the realization that they’ve overreached. “Oh, I love that… ‘It’s not gonna happen for you, you’re going to be living above that bar,'” Michelle joked.

She also said she loves all the makeover shows, particularly Rock the Block, which she explained in great detail to Poehler, who hadn’t ever seen the show. “It’s an amazing concept,” Michelle stated.

Summing up why she loves HGTV shows so much, Michelle said, “I like the before-and-after. I like the ‘Wow, those floors look so much better.'”