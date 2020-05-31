'Fuller House' Stars on the Series Finale's Triple Wedding & Reprising Their Roles

Oh, Mylanta! The door to Netflix's Fuller House is ready to close after five fun-filled seasons of the Full House reboot. But not before one last proverbial hug for its dedicated fans, and a triple wedding on the horizon for our favorite she-wolf pack.

That’s right, Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure) and Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) are preparing to marry their respective beaus together. Ahead of the final nine episodes dropping on the streamer, TV Insider chatted with Cameron Bure and Barber as they bid adieu (for now?) to characters they’ve played over the course of more than 30 years.

Has it set in yet that the last episodes of Fuller House are about to be released?

Barber: It’s definitely starting to set in. We finished filming in November, so that was the emotional crux for me saying goodbye to the character and the sets and the people we worked with every day. That was the hard part. Then I recovered and forgot about it, but now starting to see these episodes for the first time since we taped them—it’s all coming back to me now. It’s a little bittersweet. I’m really excited for everyone to see these final episodes because they are so good. There is so much goodness in the lead-up to the finale. I’m also sad it’s ending, and we’re not gearing up for another season.

Cameron Bure: I’m actually happy it’s finally happening because I processed saying goodbye at the end of last year when we wrapped. I’m really excited for everyone to see them, but I also want to get over this emotional hump that has been hanging around for the last six months.

What was that last day of filming like?

Cameron Bure: There were a lot of tears shed. We were all trying to keep it together because we still had to shoot the show in front of a studio audience. There was so much gratitude and appreciation. It was just love between all of us. As much as there were tears, I really wanted to be as present as possible, enjoying, smiling and remembering all the moments. Then we taped the show with lots of laughs. There were moments I broke down and had to stop in the middle of a scene and collect myself and try it again. That happened for several of us. It was an emotional day, but wonderful.

How would you compare the feeling on set this time around to when Full House ended?

Barber: It was emotional both times, but harder the second time. Just because I’m older and have the perspective of someone who appreciates this and knows how rare and wonderful it is to find family in a show like this. Also, with the original, I was 18. I was just starting college and was at a good point where I was ready to say goodbye to the show and start my adult life. It wasn’t too sad. This time there is definitely a bigger hole in my heart.

Cameron Bure: It’s totally a different experience. Being 18 on the original, I had a lot of life in front of me and was really excited for the next part of my journey. It was sad and emotional, but at 18 you’re entering adulthood. This time around it was much more emotional because I love these people so much. Working on the show with my best friends again and the crew we had was such a gift. It’s a huge part of my life that I’m so grateful for. I had such an appreciation and was very blessed by it.

Is there anything you took from set to remember the show?

Barber: I didn’t get any big-ticket items like John Stamos. We all found out on Instagram that he took the couch. I took my Kimmy mug. Each of us. D.J.,Stephanie and myself have mugs with our initials on it. I took my "K" mug. I took a picture from the mantle from the fireplace Nothing too big, but I also took a lot of Kimmy Gibbler accessories like the bacon and egg scarf and the cupcake scarf and all the fun jewelry. And some of her iconic outfits like the New Kids On The Block one I wore in the episode we went to the concert. I kept some of these special mementos from my character’s wardrobe. I’m going to keep those forever.

Cameron Bure: All I took was my mug that I would drink coffee out of on the show. That’s all I took. I’m a little sad I didn’t take more. I don’t even know how John Stamos is storing that couch.

Is there one episode that you’d say was your favorite?

Barber: For these last nine, the one that comes to mind is Episode 13 called “College Tours.” That’s the episode I wrote. It was my first time writing a script, and it was surreal. [After having] done so many episodes and hours as a sitcom actress, to be able to write one was so cool and play both parts as a writer and actor. It definitely brought me out of my comfort zone. It’s one I will carry forever. Obviously, the finale is another. It’s wonderful and beautiful. It was a special day for me, Candace and Jodie to see each other in wedding dresses and experience such a milestone. Even though it was pretend, it was very emotional. The finale is something I’ll remember forever.

Cameron Bure: I directed several episodes and will never forget those. I have a few huge highlights. One was New Kids On The Block being on the show. We dreamed about that a long, long time. So that was a highlight, as was going to Japan. We shot two episodes there, and it was an incredible experience. Any of the episodes I got to do some stunt work I absolutely loved. They were my favorites. I was like a Mexican wrestler, then playing dodge ball. Even in Japan, I jumped off a cliff off a waterfall. Anything that had those kinds of stunts and costumes I loved.

How do you want the show to be remembered?

Barber: The timing of the release of these episodes is especially poignant because families are stuck at home now. And everyone is getting tired of being together and home-bound. Our show has been known as a multi-generational show that parents can watch with their kids. So, I’m hoping that these last nine episodes will bring some joy and levity and release to the boredom we’re all experiencing. Something parents can really enjoy watching with their kids. That’s always been the legacy of Full House and Fuller House and I hope that continues.

Cameron Bure: I hope that people love it and have the same takeaway to the original show. They go hand-in-hand. I hope this generation of kids watching Fuller House now will keep it in their hearts and want to show their kids when they are older and have families. I think that is what is so special about the seasons. The fans have always been there. The people that love the show will always be there with anticipation and excitement. It’s another thing bringing the world together. That's what Fuller House is about. It’s going through good times and bad times with the people you love. I’m glad to give this little piece of television history to all the viewers. It is very timely. I think a show like this is much needed in quarantine.

Do you feel this is the last time you’ll be playing Kimmy and D.J.?

Barber: I hope not. I can’t make an educated guess because I don’t know what the television landscape will be in 10 or 20 or however long it will take for us to be the grandmothers of the house. It doesn’t feel like it’s over in my bones. It doesn’t feel finished yet. I hope it’s not the last time I put on the bacon and egg scarf. I really want to play this character and see where she is and see her grow. We’ve seen Kimmy, D.J. and Stephanie since they were 5 and 10. Let’s continue it into our 60s. Let’s see them as the Golden Girls of the new generation. I’m ready.

Cameron Bure: We talk about that all the time and put it out there so much. Who knows what will happen in 10 or 15 years. Never say never. If there is another opportunity, I know all of us would reprise these characters again.

Where do you see the characters in 10 years? Are they still living together?

Barber: If it’s going to be Fullest House, I think we’re going to need grandchildren in the house. I think we all need to be living together for it to work. The Full House characters have been living like they are in quarantine for 30 years because nobody gets tired of each other in that house, even though we are living on top of each other. We’ve been preparing for quarantine our whole lives. The more the merrier.

Cameron Bure: I can definitely see the three ladies living under one roof with their respective husbands. I think the kids would move out with their spouses. I don’t know beyond this. I haven’t thought that far ahead.

In today’s time, is there anything you would have liked to have done that you didn't get a chance to delve into?

Barber: I’d always wanted to meet more and more Gibblers. We kind of touch on that in one of the episodes that is coming out. We met Jimmy Gibbler, who was a great addition to the cast. Adam Hagenbuch is such a wonderful actor. He brought so many levels to Jimmy Gibbler, but I wanted to meet more. It doesn't quite happen. We get close, as you’ll see. But that’s what was missing.

What else can you tease about the back half of season 5?

Barber: It’s all prep leading up to the wedding. Lots of hijinks. We start to tackle what we are going to do after this wedding. Kimmy and Stephanie moved into the house five years ago to help D.J. as a single mom and help her raise her kids. Now with everyone getting married and coupling up. There is the lingering question of 'What happens now? Do we move out and move on?' It’s Fuller House, so it’s never going to get too sad. I think the viewers are going to be left feeling very satisfied with this ending. It’s bittersweet, but playing Kimmy is the absolute highlight of my life.

Cameron Bure: The whole season builds up to this triple wedding. There is a lot of fun that ensues. The last episode really is special as is the wedding itself. It feels very real and as grounded as a show like Fuller House can be. That’s what we hope for. We just wanted to make it a really beautiful episode with a lot of heart and love. That’s what it felt like that whole week filming it and being with everyone. There was so much attention to detail. We do that for every episode, but particularly the triple wedding. There is lots of guest casts that will surprise the fans. Look out because there are tons of Easter eggs out there, especially if you were a fan of Full House. There are a lot of callbacks to the original that you’re going to see.

Fuller House, Season 5: Part 2 Premiere, Tuesday, June 2, Netflix