Candace Cameron Bure Previews the 'Hope Rising' Benefit Concert

Music has been a powerful source of comfort, hope and overall entertainment for so many during these uncertain times. With this in mind, Candace Cameron Bure is joining her brother Kirk to host the star-studded Hope Rising COVID-19 Benefit Concert. The event presented by Facebook Live will feature the world’s biggest names in contemporary Christian music with one hundred percent of the money raised going to the humanitarian work of non-profit Samaritan's Purse in their efforts to help those affected by the coronavirus.

Performers include Casting Crowns, Mercy Me, Newsboys, Natalie Grant, Matthew West, For King & Country, and Gloria Gaynor from their sofas and home studios. Bishop T.D. Jakes, Kristen Chenoweth, Franklin Graham, Lysa TerKeurst and more will bring words of inspiration to the occasion.

As last minute preparations are made for the concert, we caught up with Cameron Bure to talk about what makes this family collaboration so special, and what has been getting her through. We also get a hint at when we can expect to see more Fuller House.

How did you come to get involved with this fundraising event?

Candace Cameron Bure: My brother came to me with this idea, and I did not hesitate to say yes. People are in need of hope, faith, courage, and inspiration during this anxiety-producing time. Not only is Hope Rising a result of a lot of hard work, but it is backed up by even more heart. This is about giving back to people in need. Hope Rising will uplift and inspire by uniting the audience through music and inspirational messages. Plus, despite the challenge of each artist recording this from home, the end result is mind-blowing. There is an amazing energy behind it, and it needs to be seen everywhere.

What has it been like working with your brother on this?

It’s always special to team up with Kirk because we don’t do it very often. We joked that we’ve talked to each other more in the past two weeks than the past two years. We both have equally grueling travel schedules when we’re not quarantined. We have been working day and night together with an incredible team of people to get Hope Rising off its feet. Now that it has taken off, we can’t wait to enjoy it with the world!

What are some of the performances you are looking forward to most?

They are all so amazing, it is hard to choose! For King & Country is always a favorite of mine. They performed on The View for my 40th birthday with my daughter, Natasha, and I was also in their music video for their song “Joy!” Natalie Grant cuts right to your soul with her voice, and I know Kirk Franklin is gonna bring it!

How has your faith helped you get you through these troubling times?

My faith is what provides ultimate peace and hope above all else. It is the only stable thing in this life to run back to because it is built on a solid foundation, Jesus Christ.

What have these last few weeks been like for you and your family? What have you been doing to keep the household positive? Any tips you can give moms during this time?

My husband Val and I had become empty nesters in 2019, which made me sad. Now, we have all three kids back in the house which thrills me! For that reason alone, it’s been one of the small positives I’m grateful for. More time with my children and husband, cooking, playing board games, going for walks around the neighborhood and talking. The thing that has helped us most in quarantine is creating a schedule. It keeps everyone active, moving and not getting bored brain, which easily turns into crankiness and frustration. It’s okay if the schedule changes, but having a plan each day helps tremendously.

Why was Samaritan’s Purse chosen as the beneficiary for this event?

Samaritan’s Purse has boots on the ground in Central Park, with those big white tents set up as mobile hospitals you’re seeing on the news. They are on the front lines helping those affected by COVID-19 but also doing it in Jesus’ name. That was important to us as people of faith, to know the good work they are doing also has a purpose to share God’s love. No business, party or individual is fiscally benefiting from Hope Rising. All performances and production work have been donated. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go ​directly ​to Samaritan's Purse.

Have you found a stronger response right now from people watching Full House and Fuller House or even a good Aurora Teagarden movie marathon in providing some escape? Thoughts on Hallmark airing Christmas movies?

Yes! People want uplifting entertainment, especially during such a challenging time in life. They want to watch shows and movies that are happy and hopeful. I’ve had thousands of messages begging to release the last nine episodes of Fuller House early as well as grateful messages that Hallmark Christmas movies are saving the day! What a blessing that is to hear! It’s the very reason I chose to commit to family-friendly entertainment in my career.

What has been your comfort TV?

As a family, we watch a lot of documentaries and docuseries. We are watching Formula 1 on Netflix, and it’s incredible. I didn’t think I’d enjoy it as much as I am, and of course all the men in the house love it. So does our daughter Natasha.

When can we expect the second half of the final season of Fuller House? Give us a hint. How would you describe the final episodes?

We will be announcing the release date next week! Pop on to my socials for the announcement. @Candacecbure on Instagram and Twitter. Candace Cameron on Facebook. Get out the tissues for the final episode. There will be tears. And a wedding!

How do you think DJ would handle this situation?

She would have an organized list of to dos, be stocked up on all necessities, and would host a competitive family game night at least once or twice a week.

