Harry Connick Jr. to Host CBS' Grammy Salute to Essential Workers

CBS and the Recording Academy are celebrating essential workers across America this June.

United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes, a two-hour special, will air Sunday, June 21, at 8/7c on CBS. Grammy and Emmy Award-winning singer and actor Harry Connick Jr. will host and perform. He and his daughter, filmmaker Georgia Connick, will travel via RV to thank and celebrate the "unsung heroes" in America in healthcare, food preparation, sanitation, law enforcement, trucking, and more. The special will highlight these essential workers risking their lives every day to keep everyone safe and their stories.

This trip will begin at the Connicks' home in Connecticut and, after various stops, end in their hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana. There, Connick, Trombone Shorty, and Irma Thomas will perform at iconic NOLA locations.

Sandra Bullock, Drew Brees, Queen Latifah, Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey, and Renée Zellweger will also send messages to these unsung heroes. This Grammy Salute will also feature performances from Jon Batiste, Andra Day, John Fogerty, Jamie Foxx, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Little Big Town, Branford Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis, Dave Matthews, Tim McGraw, and Rockin Dopsie.

Viewers will be able to donate to charities supporting underserved children, including No Kid Hungry and the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans, and to the Recording Academy's MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. The two-hour event was filmed with a minimal crew, while practicing social distancing and with extensive safety precautions.

United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes, Sunday, June 21, 8/7c, CBS