'Emergence,' 'Schooled, 'Single Parents' & 2 More Canceled at ABC

Meredith Jacobs
ABC is bringing back a total of 19 of its shows from the 2019-2020 season next year, but five didn't make the cut.

Freshman drama Emergence, comedies SchooledSingle Parents, and Bless This Mess, and the Kids Say the Darndest Things revival have all been canceled.

Schooled creator Adam F. Goldberg shared the news himself, "breaking protocol," on Twitter. "Wanted the @goldnerds to hear it from me," he explained before expressing his gratitude to the cast, crew, writers, and ABC.

These cancellations come as ABC renewed American HousewifeThe Bachelorblack-ishThe ConnersDancing With the StarsThe GoldbergsA Million Little Thingsmixed-ishThe RookieShark TankStumptown20/20, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. (America's Funniest Home VideosAmerican IdolThe BacheloretteThe Good DoctorGrey's AnatomyStation 19, and Supermarket Sweep had previously been announced for the 2020-2021 season).

ABC also added two new series to its slate: thriller Big Sky and comedy Call Your Mother.