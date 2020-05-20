Get a Sneak Peek at the Music & Drama of Starz's 'P-Valley' (VIDEO)

Looking for something new (with a beat) to watch this summer? Starz has you covered.

P-Valley, based on creator Katori Hall's play Pussy Valley, will premiere on Sunday, July 12, and the first trailer welcomes you to the dirty south of the eight-episode drama.

These characters have to "go full out" and they do in the new photos and video (above and below), which offer a look at the music, drama, grit, glitter, and more deep down in the Mississippi Delta.

P-Valley is set in a strip club "where beauty can be hard to find," according to Starz. It follows "the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful, and the damned" who walk through its doors. "Trap music meets film noir" and "small-town folk dream beyond the boundaries of the Piggly Wiggly and the pawnshop," the logline teases.

"I can't tell you how proud I am to be bringing this passion project into living rooms all across America," Hall said in a statement. "For too long, exotic dancers have been dismissed and shamed, while their culture has been appropriated by the mainstream. This project moves past the blue lights and haze of the main stage, where dancers take to the air like super-sheroes, to the locker room and beyond, where these women — inspired by the dozens of dancers I've interviewed — live their lives unapologetically."

Hall serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series was directed by women: Karena Evans, Kimberly Peirce, Millicent Shelton, Tamra Davis, Geeta V. Patel, Tasha Smith, Sydney Freeland, and Barbara Brown.

The drama stars Brandee Evans as Mercedes, Nicco Annan as Uncle Clifford, Shannon Thornton as Miss Mississippi, Elarica Johnson as Autumn Night, Skyler Joy as Gidget, J. Alphonse Nicholson as Lil' Murda, Parker Sawyers as Andre, Harriet D. Foy as Pastor Woodbine, Tyler Lepley as Diamond, and Dan J. Johnson as Tyler.

P-Valley, Series Premiere, Sunday, July 12, 8/7c, Starz