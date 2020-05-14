'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe on Why She's Releasing Music Now

Former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe has conquered reality TV, quarantine (with her new Kin web series 9 to Wine), and now she's taking on the music industry with her first single, "If I'm Being Honest."

Bristowe really embraced her passion for singing after moving to Nashville (aka Music City) following her turn as the Season 11 lead in 2015. However, it it was nearly five years before she finally built up the courage to release music. On May 14, the Off the Vine podcast host announced she was dropping the tune and detailed why she's now overcoming her fear, insecurities, and a "what if" mentality to share it with fans.

Below, the businesswoman opens up to TV Insider about why now is the perfect time to share this side of herself, the artists who inspire her, and how she's channeling her musical talents in the finale of ABC's The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart. Plus, would she consider collaborating with a fellow Bachelor franchise musician? Find out!

You have new music coming out! Can you tell us a little about it?

Kaitlyn Bristowe: I've been singing and dancing my whole life and when I moved to Nashville, I found myself surrounded by musicians and singers and songwriters. It was something that I always just had a passion for since I was little. I never really had plans of releasing anything or doing anything like I'm about to do, but as I got more confident with it and realized how much I enjoyed doing it, I thought, 'Why not?'

I've always been a risk-taker and trying to do things out of my comfort zone, so I just figured I've been sitting on this song for a little while. I didn't have any intentions of releasing it but given the times we're in, it's a really relatable, honest song. I just told myself I would regret it if I didn't release it. I do voice lessons once a week. It's just something that makes me happy and I'm going to share it with everybody and hope for the best! I just hope it touches a couple of people.

Would you ever collaborate with other Bachelor franchise musicians?

Yeah, me and [Bachelorette Hannah Brown's ex-fiancé and singer-songwriter] Jed [Wyatt] coming out with a duet! [Laughs] I'm definitely not against any Bachelor collaborations. There are a lot of musicians and talented people that come out of that world.

Who are some of the artists you admire most in the industry?

Two of my favorites would be Kacey Musgraves and Maren Morris because I feel like they're very true to who they are and they're breaking boundaries for female artists in the country world. The country music industry has been really male-driven and dominated and I think this is a good time for women really coming through.

I know Maren Morris, she's totally a badass country singer, and Kacey Musgraves has such a unique voice and style of music. I just like that they're not trying to fit in the mold of what people think they should be in country music and doing their own thing. They're kind of my inspiration.

You appear as a judge in the finale of The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, alongside your boyfriend Jason Tartick. What was that like compared to past Bachelor show experiences?

It was so fun! There was no pressure. Usually when you're on [a Bachelor franchise series] there's so much pressure that you're going to let people down or that you have to follow the rules. This one was so much fun because we were literally having wine and judging people's chemistry.

It was really unique because it still does have the drama and the relationships and the different dates and giving out roses — it still has that Bachelor feel — but involving music, which is obviously one of my favorite things. It was great to see behind the scenes and watch these people perform — and to see Chris Harrison in a little different element. We had fun with judging and we were just so excited we got to help pick the winner of the whole thing. [And] obviously, getting to be a judge with Rita Wilson and Jewel and Taye Diggs was amazing.

See Also How to Follow the 'Listen to Your Heart' Cast on Social Media Get to know the cast of the 'Bachelor' spinoff a little bit better by checking out their Instagram pages and Twitter profiles.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC