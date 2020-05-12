'The Bachelor': Revisit a Season a Night in Summer Event Series (VIDEO)

There may not be new Bachelor Nation content coming to your TVs this summer, but you'll still be able to tune in for plenty of drama Monday nights on ABC.

The network is airing the 10-episode The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! (previously titled The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable — Ever!) beginning Monday, June 8. As the promo (below) reveals, each three-hour episode will focus on one of host Chris Harrison's favorite seasons.

"What if you could watch an entire Bachelor season in one night?" the promo asks. "Revisit the ones you loved, the ones you hate, and the ones you hate to love."

This retrospective will include the most romantic moments, but, of course, the most unforgettable moments may be the most dramatic: rose ceremonies, proposals, surprise arrivals, meltdowns, and breakups. Each week will also feature virtual check-ins with fan-favorite alumni to reveal what's been going on in their lives after their final roses.

"This is all for you #BachelorNation," Harrison tweeted when the special was first announced. "Can't wait to go back over these classic seasons that made #TheBachelor the most dramatic TV show ever."

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, Premiere, Monday, June 8, 8/7c, ABC