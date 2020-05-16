'Good Girls' Renewed for Season 4 at NBC After Shortened Third Season

Good Girls is returning for more bad behavior from fan favorite ladies Beth (Christina Hendricks), Ruby (Retta) and Annie (Mae Whitman) as the NBC comedy has been renewed for Season 4.

The show wrapped early on May 3 with the episode entitled "Synergy," which was five installments short of the originally planned 16-episode third season. The cast and executive producers learned about the renewal through a Good Girls Happy Hour with NBC Co-Presidents for Scripted programming, Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta along with Universal Television's President, Pearlena Igbokwe.

Practicing safe social distancing via video chat, NBC offers a look at the joyous moment. Among the cast members included in the chat and series are Hendricks, Retta, Whitman, Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard and Matthew Lillard.

As for what Season 4 has in store, not much was said, but creator and executive producer Jenna Bans told us following the Season 3 finale that the ladies would "be in a different situation in Season 4 than they've ever been in." The show follows the shenanigans of suburban mothers who turn to a life of crime for the cash.

Bans had also teased in a possible Season 4, "there would be much to look forward to because it's completely unexpected, and also, really satisfying, in terms of what the fans love about the show. There would still be some things the fans really want to see happen, which is fun, but they'd happen in a way that will be surprising and sort of unpredictable."

According to Bans, Season 4 would utilize footage from Season 3's missing episodes, "but there's always some creative tweaks to be made." Only time will tell what those tweaks will be but fans can rest assured knowing that answers to Season 3's cliffhangers are likely on the way.

Good Girls is executive produced by Bans, Michael Weaver, Bill Krebs and Mark Wilding, and the series is produced by Universal television. Stay tuned for what's to come and don't miss the cast's reaction to the news below.

