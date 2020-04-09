My Comfort TV With... 'Good Girls' Newbie Lauren Lapkus

Good Girls added another girl to the mix when Orange Is the New Black and Big Bang Theory alum Lauren Lapkus made her debut as Phoebe Donnegan in the April 5 episode, "Nana."

Described as "a smart, driven young woman who is a bit on the nerdy side and owns it," Lapkus' federal agent character quickly emerged as an antagonist for the trio of ladies at the center of the series."I think you can tell she's got some suspicions about how this money is being made and thinks maybe a woman is the one sending the money," Lapkus tells us in reference to Phoebe noticing the use of nail polish in making the counterfeit cash.

While viewers have to wait to get to know Phoebe better, Lapkus teases, "One really fun thing about [Phoebe] is that like she is really sloppy and really doesn't care about how she looks." The actresses also promises you see more of her "lifestyle" as the season progresses.

"One thing that makes her a little different is that that people don't readily listen to her ideas," Lapkus says of how Phoebe differs from former FBI Agent Turner (James Lesure). "She's often trying to get people to hear what she thinks and she's a bit emotional, so that can work against her at times."

And expect to see more onscreen banter with her coworker, Henry. "I think there's a fun dynamic with Rodney To's character," she says. "You get to see them together a lot."

In this current stay-at-home TV era, Lapkus certainly endorses the NBC dramedy saying once she got the role, "I got totally hooked. I love that they put it on Netflix because you can just binge. It's a really easy show to get addicted to." We don't disagree. Along with appearing in Good Girls, Lapkus also stars alongside David Spade in Netflix's forthcoming comedy film, The Wrong Missy, which debuts this May.

And speaking of staying at home, we got Lapkus to fill us in on her Comfort TV go-tos while social-distancing (and stay tuned for more "My Comfort TV With.. more of your favorite TV stars on TV Insider!). Read on for her picks.

Lauren Lapkus' Comfort TV

Guilty Pleasure Show You Turn to Right Now

"I actually don't believe in guilty pleasures because I watch a lot of really bad stuff and I just love it. I don't even feel guilty at all. One of the shows that would fall into that category is Married At First Sight (on Lifetime). It's kind of like the original Love is Blind with no dating elements. They immediately are married and I love it."

Most Rewatchable Episode of The Big Bang Theory

"What I love to do with The Big Bang Theory is, because it's always on TV playing at random times of the day, I will like tune in and then try to guess what season it is or what year it is based on their clothes. I find that very fun because it was on for 12 years. So many changes happened at that time."

Entire Series You're Excited to Binge

"Yeah, I'm going to start watching The Wire. I've never seen it. So, that's one that's been on my list forever and I'm going to try to knock it out."

Most Comforting TV Theme Song

"Who's The Boss? has the best theme song of all time. I encourage everyone to go on YouTube and listen to it. It's just very soothing."

The Show You've Made All Your Friends Watch

"Well, I want to say 90 Day Fiancé because it's my favorite show. But I can't really say that I've gotten all my friends to watch it. I do try to force them to watch it all the time and tell them they need to watch it because it's so good. Thankfully all my family watches."

Comedy Episode to Watch for a Quick Pick-Me-Up

"The entire series of Episodes, that Showtime show. I just think it's so funny, so smart and it's hard to pick one episode because it really plays out in order. So I would recommend people watch that series if they want something fun."

TV Character Who Always Cheers You Up

"J.B. Smoove on Curb Your Enthusiasm. He's so funny."

Favorite Show Starring Your Good Girls Co-Star

"Mad Men [with Christina Hendricks], for sure. That was a classic."

Most Addictive True-Crime Series

"My favorite of all time is The Staircase. A man's wife dies in their house and he claims that an owl flew in the window and killed her. But it seems to point to him. So it's a very fascinating story."

TV Show That's Always on in Your House

"All Real Housewives, basically. I watch them all and I often will get behind, so then I'll just like have them on all day. I love Atlanta, New York, OC, Beverly Hills. I don't watch Jersey and Potomac. I feel like I'll probably just start watching them now because I love them so much."

