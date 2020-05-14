Arrowverse's Next Crossover Will Feature Just 'Batwoman' & 'Superman & Lois'

There's some good news and some bad news when it comes to the next Arrowverse crossover in the 2020-2021 season. The good news is that there will be one and it won't be airing over the course of two months (in two different years). The bad news is that it won't be as massive as the previous annual events.

Instead, there will be a smaller, two-hour event, likely featuring the newer Batwoman and the newest Superman & Lois from the universe. While originally it would have aired in early December, the network is now hoping for "the tail-end of the first quarter" of 2021, Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO of The CW, told reporters. And yes, it will include characters from the other Arrowverse shows.

Ever since The CW expanded from Arrow to include The Flash, there has been an annual team-up. First, it was those two shows in 2014, then they introduced the Hawks the following year. DC's Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl joined in for "Invasion" in 2016, then the four shows crossed paths for "Crisis on Earth-X."

"Elseworlds" introduced Batwoman, and the biggest event thus far was "Crisis on Infinite Earths," spanning five shows across December 2019 and January 2020. Both Tyler Hoechlin's Clark Kent/Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch's Lois were in the last two.

This news comes as The CW releases its schedule for next season starting in January 2021. Superman & Lois is set to air Tuesdays at 9/8c, while Batwoman continues on in its 8/7c slot on Sundays.

Arrowverse Crossover, 2021, The CW