HBO Max Sets May Launch Date & Programming (VIDEO)

WarnerMedia's streaming platform now has a launch date and a slate of premieres set to be available that day.

WarnerMedia announced Tuesday that HBO Max will officially launch on Wednesday, May 27. As previously reported, it will cost $14.99 per month. (Existing AT&T HBO customers and HBO Now direct-billed subscribers will have access at no additional cost.)

The streamer's Originals set to debut that day are Craftopia (an epic kids crafting competition show), Legendary (a voguing competition), Love Life (a romantic comedy anthology), Looney Tunes Cartoons (an all-new series with the classic characters), The Not Too Late Show With Elmo (a celeb-studded talk show with Sesame Street friends and fellow late-night hosts), and On the Record (a documentary about the story of music executive Drew Dixon). (Watch the trailers below.)

Additional Originals will be released through the summer and fall. Those include The Flight Attendant, Friends unscripted cast reunion special, new episodes of Doom Patrol, a new season of Search Party, Amy Schumer's documentary Expecting Amy, sci-fi series Raised by Wolves, the adult animated comedy Close Enough, and the Adventure Time specials.

Also available on launch day will be the libraries of Friends, The Big Bang Theory, new Doctor Who, Rick and Morty, The Boondocks, The Bachelor, Sesame Street, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, CW shows such as Batwoman, Nancy Drew, and Katy Keene, Doom Patrol Season 1, The O.C., Pretty Little Liars, CNN's catalogue of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, and more.

HBO Max will also have South Park, Gossip Girl, The West Wing, and more in its first year. And included with the HBO service are HBO's premium originals (including Westworld, Big Little Lies, Game of Thrones, Sex and the City, Veep, The Wire, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Insecure, Succession, Watchmen, Barry, Euphoria, The Jinx, and The Sopranos).

"Our number one goal is having extraordinary content for everyone in the family, and the HBO Max programming mix we are so excited to unveil on May 27th will bear that out," Robert Greenblatt, Chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer, said in a statement. "Even in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, the all-star teams behind every aspect of HBO Max will deliver a platform and a robust slate of content that is varied, of the highest quality, and second to none. I'm knocked out by the breadth and depth of our new offering, from the Max originals, our Warner Bros library and acquisition titles from around the world, and of course the entirety of HBO."

"Consumers will quickly see that HBO Max is set apart by a foundation of loved brands built over decades but stitched together with a distinctive voice and product experience," Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer, HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS, and truTV, added. "Our team has meticulously selected a world class library catalogue and collaborated with top creators across all genres to offer a monthly cadence of original series and movies that we will program and promote for cultural impact."

"It is thrilling to be approaching the launch of HBO Max so we can finally share the first wave of content our teams have been developing in partnership with a group of unparalleled creators," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, said. "The originals slate available at launch represents a diverse range of unique voices emblematic of the quality and scope of our programming still to come."

