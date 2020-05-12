'Hollywood Game Night': Nick Jonas, Kristen Bell & Kenan Thompson Play 'I Love A Charade' (VIDEO)

Getting together in Jane Lynch's fictional living room for a rousing episode of Hollywood Game Night just got a new twist in this age of social distancing. For the 2020 Red Nose Day, the primetime game show's third annual episode will see host Lynch handling her duties remotely with her celebrity guests doing the same.

In the special, Kristen Bell, Nick Jonas, and Kenan Thompson team up to battle a team made up of Sean Hayes, John Legend, and Retta, with each battling for the Red Nose Day campaign. “So many people are facing profound loss and more uncertainty than ever before,” Lynch said in an NBC release. “All of us at Hollywood Game Night wanted to do something positive and helpful during this current crisis and since we’re of no use to the heroic medical professionals, a special episode of the show for such a worthy cause seemed like the next best thing!”

The two teams will have the opportunity to win up to a total of $150,000 thanks to fundraising partner Facebook Groups, a product that connects people with shared interests, needs, and life experiences. Among the games in the special are "Trading Faces," "Dance in Your Pants," "Song Sung Wrong," "Smash the Buzzer," and "Celebrity Name Game."

Watch an example of "I Love A Charade" above in the this exclusive clip from the good folks at NBC.

Hollywood Game Night, Tuesday, May 12, 10/9c, NBC