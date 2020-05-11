'General Hospital': ABC to Re-Air Classic Nurses Ball Episodes

ABC is getting glamorous as it continues to flash back to the past on General Hospital.

The network announced that it will air select episodes of the soap's Nurses Ball, Port Charles' most glamorous charity event, from Monday, May 25 through Friday, June 12. The event, founded in 1994 by Port Charles resident Lucy Coe, is dedicated to HIV/AIDS awareness and research and features exquisite red carpet fashion, original music, musical and dance performances, and, of course, intrigue, excitement, and drama.

Previously, the soap began airing "Flashback Friday" encore episodes, set for April 3 through May 22. Production shut down on GH due to the coronavirus pandemic, and these filled the gaps in the schedule. (New episodes continued Monday through Thursday.)

General Hospital is the longest-running American soap opera and scripted television drama currently in production. It celebrated its 57th anniversary on Wednesday, April 1. It has won the Emmy for Outstanding Daytime Drama 13 times.

Check out the loglines for the Nurses Ball episodes set for the week of Monday, May 25, below:

Monday, May 25: This Year’s Nurses Balls kicks off with an unexpected interruption during the opening number and includes a surprise proposal! Musical performances include the original number "Welcome to the Nurses Ball" performed by Epiphany Johnson, Elizabeth Webber, Sabrina Santiago and Felix Dubois; and a special performance of "Willkommen" from Cabaret by Dr. Liesel Obrecht. (Original air date: May 18, 2014)

Tuesday, May 26: Luke and Tracy take the next step in their relationship. Spencer convinces Nikolas they have to attend the Ball. Musical performances include "Raise Your Glass" by Pink, performed by Kiki Jerome and Friends: Elizabeth Webber, Lucas Jones, TJ Ashford and Felix Dubois; "You Took the Words Right Out of my Mouth" by Meat Loaf, performed by Eddie Maine; "I Am What I Am" by Jerry Herman, performed by Luke Spencer, a striptease to AC/DC's "You Shook Me All Night Long" performed by Magic Milo & the Magic Wands: Nathan West, Lucas Jones, Felix DuBois, Michael Corinthos and TJ Ashford. (Original air date: May 9, 2014)

Wednesday, May 27: Spencer begs for another chance with Emma. Britt tells Nikolas she still loves him. Scott tells Lucy she made a mistake picking Kevin. Musical performances include: "Brokenhearted" by Karmin, performed by Brad Cooper; "I Love It" by Icona Pop , performed by The Haunted Starlets: Sam Morgan, Maxie Jones, Molly Lansing, Lulu Spencer-Falconeri and Kiki Jerome; and the original song performance "Criminal Love" by Eddie Gomez, among others. (Original air date: May 12, 2014)

Thursday, May 28: Brad proposes to Lucas. The truth about Ric and Hayden's connection is revealed. Musical performances include the original number "Welcome to the Nurses Ball" performed by Epiphany Johnson, Elizabeth Webber, Sabrina Santiago and Felix Dubois, "99 Red Balloons" by Nena, performed Dr. Liesel Obrecht and "Marry You" by Bruno Mars performed by Brad Cooper. (Original air date: May 1, 2015)

Friday, May 29: Duke takes a hit out on Jordan. Spencer gets a surprise visit from a loved one. Elizabeth pleads with Nikolas to keep the truth about Jason between them. Musical performances include "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" by Queen, performed by Eddie Maine; "It Might Be You" by Stephen Bishop, performed by Damien Spinelli and the original song "You're Not Alone" performed by Epiphany Johnson and Sabrina Santiago. (Original air date: May 5, 2015)

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC, check your local listings