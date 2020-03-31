'General Hospital' Sets 'Flashback Friday' Amid Run of New Episodes

There's a change coming to the schedule for the longest-running American soap opera and scripted television drama currently in production. (Like other TV shows, production shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.)

ABC announced Friday that General Hospital will be airing encore "Flashback Friday" episodes starting Friday, April 3 and going through May 22. New original episodes will continue to air Monday through Thursday.

'General Hospital's Bradford Anderson on Spinelli Going Out Into the Field Anderson talks Spinelli’s helping Sam and Jason, being on guard around Peter, and how he and pal Steve Burton are staying in touch with fans.

Each "Flashback Friday" episode will include an introduction from one of the soap's actors highlighting the episode. Laura Wright will handle the one for Friday's episode, the Special 56th Anniversary Show. It pays tribute to the hospital's past, present, and future, with a pivotal moment for some of Port Charles' most memorable characters, and it originally aired exactly one year earlier.

This news comes as the series marks its 57th anniversary on Wednesday, April 1. (It premiered in 1963.) General Hospital has won the Emmy for Outstanding Daytime Drama 13 times.

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC