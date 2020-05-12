Monday TV Ratings: '9-1-1' Finale & 'The Voice' Battle for Top Spots

It was a neck and neck race on Monday night's primetime broadcast television with the third season finale of Fox's 9-1-1 taking the lead with the 18-49 demo with a 1.3 rating. In total viewers, NBC's penultimate live episode of The Voice edged out the scripted drama by a hair (7.22 vs 7.08 million).

In the 10 o'clock hour, NBC's songwriting competition Songland grabbed the top spot in the 18-49 demo but it was a rerun of CBS's Bull that had the highest number of total viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Monday, May 11, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):