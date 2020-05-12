Monday TV Ratings: '9-1-1' Finale & 'The Voice' Battle for Top Spots
NBC
It was a neck and neck race on Monday night's primetime broadcast television with the third season finale of Fox's 9-1-1 taking the lead with the 18-49 demo with a 1.3 rating. In total viewers, NBC's penultimate live episode of The Voice edged out the scripted drama by a hair (7.22 vs 7.08 million).
In the 10 o'clock hour, NBC's songwriting competition Songland grabbed the top spot in the 18-49 demo but it was a rerun of CBS's Bull that had the highest number of total viewers.
See Also
'9-1-1' Boss on Buck & Abby, Maddie's Happy News, Athena's Struggle & More
Plus, executive producer Tim Minear reveals tentative plans to address the real-world quarantine.
Here's the breakdown for Monday, May 11, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 rating
|Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|9-1-1 - F (Fox)
|1.3
|7.08
|The Voice (NBC)
|1.0
|7.22
|The Price Is Right at Night (CBS)
|0.9
|6.00
|The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart (ABC)
|0.6
|2.88
|Whose Line Is It Anyway?(CW)
|0.2
|1.07
|8:30 p.m.
|Whose Line Is It Anyway – R (CW)
|0.2
|996,000
|9 p.m.
|The Neighborhood - R (CBS)
|0.6
|4.17
|9-1-1: Lone Star - R (Fox)
|0.5
|3.39
|Roswell, New Mexico (CW)
|0.1
|700,000
|9:30 p.m.
|Bob Hearts Abishola - R (CBS)
|0.4
|3.53
|10 p.m.
|Songland (NBC)
|0.7
|3.67
|The Baker and the Beauty (ABC)
|0.5
|2.36
|Bull – R (CBS)
|0.4
|3.97