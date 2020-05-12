Monday TV Ratings: '9-1-1' Finale & 'The Voice' Battle for Top Spots

Jim Halterman
The Voice
NBC

It was a neck and neck race on Monday night's primetime broadcast television with the third season finale of Fox's 9-1-1 taking the lead with the 18-49 demo with a 1.3 rating. In total viewers, NBC's penultimate live episode of The Voice edged out the scripted drama by a hair (7.22 vs 7.08 million).

In the 10 o'clock hour, NBC's songwriting competition Songland grabbed the top spot in the 18-49 demo but it was a rerun of CBS's Bull that had the highest number of total viewers.

'9-1-1' Boss on Buck & Abby, Maddie's Happy News, Athena's Struggle & MoreSee Also

'9-1-1' Boss on Buck & Abby, Maddie's Happy News, Athena's Struggle & More

Plus, executive producer Tim Minear reveals tentative plans to address the real-world quarantine.

Here's the breakdown for Monday, May 11, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

TimeShowAdults 18-49 ratingViewers (millions)
8 p.m.9-1-1  - F (Fox)1.37.08
The Voice (NBC)1.07.22
The Price Is Right at Night  (CBS)0.96.00
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart (ABC)0.62.88
Whose Line Is It Anyway?(CW)0.21.07
8:30 p.m.Whose Line Is It Anyway – R (CW)0.2996,000
9 p.m.The Neighborhood - R  (CBS)0.64.17
9-1-1: Lone Star - R (Fox)0.53.39
Roswell, New Mexico (CW)0.1700,000
9:30 p.m.Bob Hearts Abishola - R (CBS)0.43.53
10 p.m.Songland  (NBC)0.73.67
The Baker and the Beauty  (ABC)0.52.36
Bull – R  (CBS)0.43.97