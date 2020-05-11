Everything You Need to Know About 'American Idol's First Remote Finale

American Idol unveiled their Top 7 for 2020 in last night's penultimate episode as the ABC singing competition gears up for the finale on Sunday, May 17.

The installment is shaping up to be a finale of epic proportions as the judges, music legends, and Idol alums are slated to perform. Kicking off at 8/7c on ABC, the finale will reveal the Top 5 according to America's vote as two contestants are immediately bid farewell.

The remaining hopefuls will then perform two songs each to try and vie for the title of American Idol. The first song will celebrate their Top 5 reveal and the second will be a previously performed song, if they are crowned, the winner will sing their new official single.

Real-time voting during the live East Coast broadcast will determine the show's results, but as fans wait for the reveal, they'll enjoy performances from top musical artists, judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, as well as past contestants.

Among those performers is Oscar-nominated singer and actress, Cynthia Erivo (The Outsider), who will be singing Aretha Franklin hits with this year's Top 11. Grammy winner Lauren Daigle will also be present, performing her hit "You Say" alongside the Top 5.

The Rascal Flatts and Doug Kiker will team up to perform "Bless The Broken Road," and Bryan and Perry will each sing their respective singles "One Margarita" and "Daisies." Meanwhile, Richie is performing "We Are The World" for the first time on TV in 35 years with the help of his fellow judges and Idol alums Alejandro Aranda (aka Scarypoolparty), Gabby Barrett, Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Laine Hardy, Lauren Alaina, Phillip Phillips, Ruben Studdard, and Scotty McCreery.

This season's Top 7, after last night's reveal, are Arthur Gunn, Dillon James, Francisco Martin, Jonny West, Julia Gargano, Just Sam, and Louis Knight. They celebrated Disney and Mother's Day with two performances each. Below, we're rounding up their best moments from the exciting night.

Arthur Gunn sings "Kiss the Girl"

Dillon James performs "Hang On, Hang On"

Francisco Martin sings "You'll Be in My Heart"

Jonny West performs "Almost There"

Julia Gargano sings "Sweetest Devotion"

Just Sam performs "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes"

Louis Knight sings "Can You Feel the Love Tonight"

Don't miss their final performances and see which of them is crowned this year's American Idol when the season finale airs next week on ABC.

American Idol, Season finale, Sunday, May 17, 8/7c, ABC