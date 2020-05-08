A 'White Collar' Revival? Matt Bomer Says They're 'All Really Optimistic & Hopeful'

There seems to be a real possibility that we'll get more White Collar in the future.

As part of a "Stars in the House" cast reunion chat Thursday, series star Matt Bomer shared that "there are real conversations happening" about a potential revival. "There's nothing I would want more than to be on a set with this group of people again," he said (video below).

"There seems to be a lot of excitement about it," he continued. "What form that takes and how it plays out and whether all the creatives involved can work it out and make it happen has yet to be seen but we're all really optimistic and hopeful."

Both Bomer and creator Jeff Eastin have both been teasing fans about possibly revisiting the series and its characters on social media in recent weeks. "Fox owns the rights," Eastin shared on April 30. "With the current mergers, that means ABC & Disney are possible homes for a reboot." He later added that he's "working hard to make it a reality" and would be open to another season or a movie.

"Had a great convo with @MattBomer," the creator wrote on Wednesday. "We have a plan to bring #WhiteCollar back. So, as Mozzie might say, 'To quote Steve Harvey, 'The dream is free. The hustle is sold separately.'' It's time to hustle."

Bomer isn't the only cast member on board. Tim DeKay, Willie Garson, and Hilarie Burton Morgan have also tweeted in support of a revival.

Sara Ellis already has someone watering her plants in London. Paris bound.... — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) April 29, 2020

White Collar aired for six seasons on USA Network, from 2009 to 2014. It ended with Bomer's Neal faking his death and heading to Paris.