'Saturday Night Live' Sets Season 45 Finale Date (VIDEO)

When Saturday Night Live began its landmark 45th season back in the fall of 2019, no one would have anticipated the chapter would close out from home. But the NBC sketch comedy series is taking that hurdle in stride as they set their final episode for the season and third "at home" edition for Saturday, May 9.

In a video posted on the show's social media page, the cast gears up for more skits and shenanigans from the comfort and safety of their homes promising plenty of laughs. The segment is captioned "Season finale this Saturday!!"

While the show's format from home is slightly altered considering the new filming process, no word on the episode's "host" has been revealed. In the first installment from home, Tom Hanks had taken on the role introducing the evening's sketches and in the second episode Brad Pitt greeted viewers as Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Other celebrities have also made appearances including Larry David who reprised his role as Bernie Sanders, Charles Barkley, Adam Sandler and Paul Rudd among others. Only time will tell who will appear, so don't miss out, make sure to tune in.

Until then, check out the segment released by Saturday Night Live below, previewing what's to come.

Season Finale this Saturday ‼️ #SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/CFTQzqBX8y — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 7, 2020

Saturday Night Live, Season 45 finale, Saturday, May 9, 11:30/10:30c, NBC