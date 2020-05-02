'RBG Workout' and More of the Best 'SNL at Home' Sketches (VIDEO)

Saturday Night Live is back with special “At Home” editions of the show, featuring sketches filmed by the cast members from their homes. With both new and recurring sketches, SNL continues to show how comedy can brighten anyone’s day during a time when we need it more than ever.

Here are 7 of the best SNL at Home sketches so far!

RBG Workout

Kate McKinnon’s hilarious impression of Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, always has us cracking up. In this sketch, McKinnon showcases Ruth’s quarantine workout routine, playing up Ginsburg’s small size by using cotton swabs as weights and a piece of cheese as a foam roller. Full of fun dance breaks and “Ginsburns” at her political opponents, this sketch showcases why McKinnon is such an SNL staple.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sports Report

This sketch pokes fun at the boredom people everywhere around the world are facing, but through the perspective of a sports reporter working from home. Alex Moffat’s spot-on British accent makes this sketch even better. Showing play-by-plays of everything from popcorn popping to computers loading, this sketch feels all too relatable to those stuck at home.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dr. Anthony Fauci Cold Open

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s wish came true, as Brad Pitt portrayed him in the show’s most recent cold open sketch. Pitt’s impersonation of Fauci attempting to explain some of President Trump’s comments on the pandemic are both gut-busting and informative. Pitt closes out the sketch with a heartfelt “thank you” to Dr. Fauci and medical works on the front lines.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What’s Up With That: At Home

Kenan Thompson brought back this recurring talk show sketch in this past week’s episode. As host DeAndre Cole, Thompson has us laughing at our screens as he constantly interrupts his guests, Charles Barkley and DJ Khaled, with songs from him and his crew, featuring SNL alumni, Fred Armisen and Jason Sudeikis.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Stuck in the House

This Pete Davidson original song about going crazy during quarantine was great to begin with, but bringing in Adam Sandler makes it even better. The pair make a hilarious comedic duo together, along with fun cameos from each of their families. The sketch ends with a special “thank you” from Sandler and his wife and kids, thanking first responders with homemade signs.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SoulCycle at Home

Full of the show’s funniest cast members, this sketch pokes fun at SoulCycle instructors as they teach workout classes from home during the pandemic. The trainers’ unusual names, over-the-top personalities and weird “inspirational” stories perfectly exaggerate what’s it’s like taking a SoulCycle class, all while commenting on how the crisis has “affected” them.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Aidy Bryant’s Childhood Journal

Aidy Bryant takes us into her past by showing viewers her actual childhood journals. The nostalgia hits hard as we see Aidy cringe at what her younger self wrote, including her list of “cool stuff,” incorrect spelling errors and her past obsession with turtles.